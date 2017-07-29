Community foundation surprises rural groups with $25,000 in grants

The Village of Arlington in Hancock County was surprised to receive a grant that will help them build a walking/bike path in the village park.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation announced that the village will be receiving $21,430 for construction of the trail as part of the foundation’s Funds for the Common Good grant.

The community foundation awarded a total of $25,000 to rural communities in Hancock County to celebrate the foundation's 25th anniversary.

Other recipients include the Fostoria Garden Club, which will receive $2,245 for landscaping in Gray Park, and Rawson Proud Committee, which will receive $1,325 for a message bard and new resident welcome bags.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation was started in 1992 as an outgrowth of a one-time gift from L. Dale Dorney.

The foundation has given out more than $44 million in grants.

Click here for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.