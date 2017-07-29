After 26 years, Desert Storm vets don't miss a beat at Swanton reunion

There was a very special reunion Saturday in Swanton.

2017 is the 26th anniversary of the start of Operation Desert Storm.

Members of the Army’s 92nd Engineer Battalion are back together.

They came from all over the country to swap war stories, have a few beers and catch up with what they’ve been doing over the years.

“Just the camaraderie. These are my brothers. That’s how I look at it. Brother’s for life,” said Michael Branham.

The reunion was organized by Eric Marsh.

He set up a Facebook page to round up as many guys as possible.

Twenty showed up at his house.

“There’s just a bond that we share. Having been so young and away from home during that time and going through the experience together," said Mr. Marsh.

The guys were based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.

They were a support unit building roads and helipads in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

All are proud of their service to our country and the lasting friendships they made.

“We showed up here last night and everything just fell right back into place like no time had elapsed,” said Carl Cochran.

Mike Parrish says that's no surprise.

"What I remember most was that I had a great time," said Mike. "Lots of fun. We made it a point to make sure we had a good time wherever we went.”

And the guys in the 92nd plan to make the reunion an annual event.

