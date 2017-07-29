Police conducting three checkpoints in Sylvania and Holland on S - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police conducting three checkpoints in Sylvania and Holland on Saturday

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp announced three checkpoints to take place on Saturday, July 29.

The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will be stationed at these three locations from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.:

  • 4170 McCord Rd. in Sylvania
  • 1534 S. Crissey Rd. in Holland
  • 6355 Angola Rd. in Holland

