Fire crews suspect arson in vacant house fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire crews were battling a vacant house fire Saturday afternoon at the 800 block of Indiana Avenue. 

TFD said there were no injuries.

An arson investigator was called to the scene.

The fire is still under investigation. 

