Money Talks News: How to make a homemade air conditioner

It's summertime, and that means heat.

Are you looking for a cheap way to keep your temperature down? Maybe you don’t have air conditioning.

What if someone told you there was a way to make your own air conditioner for less than ten dollars?

Here's how:

Step one: buy a cheap Styrofoam ice chest.

Step two: get a couple of dryer vents or PVC joints

Step three: get yourself a cheap fan

Step four: Put the vents on top of the ice chest and trace around them. Do the same with the fan.

Step five: Grab a serrated knife and cut out the holes for the vents.

Step six: Cut inside the line for the fan: you don't want it to fall through, you want that fan to rest on top.

Step seven: Now, fill your cooler with ice. If you keep a few water-filled milk jugs in your freezer, you'll always have a free supply.

And that's it. Turn it on.

As the fan forces air over the ice and out the vents, you're getting cold air. About the same temperature as an air conditioner.

So there you have it. A cheap, if temporary, way to beat the summer heat. Need detailed instructions?

