Heartland of Oregon hosted second annual Back-to-School Carnival

We all know school supplies can get pricey and with school right around the corner, Heartland of Oregon wanted to help students be prepared for that first day.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Heartland of Oregon held their second annual Back-to-School Carnival.

“There are a lot of families who need a little bit of assistance when their kids are going back to school and if we can be part of making that transition a little smoother then we feel like we're doing our jobs.” said Kelsey Brandeberry, the event coordinator.

The carnival had a petting zoo, bounce house, free food, and more. The first 200 kids who arrived received a baggy full of free school supplies that included a notebook, folder, pencils, pens, a highlighter, eraser and rulers.

Amy Hilt and her son Caden went to the carnival to take part in the activities and are thankful to have Heartland in their community.

“Heartland of Oregon takes care of people who aren't able to make it on their own whether it be from the hospital or at home or doctor’s office. It's nice to know there are resources out there for people who need help,” said Hilt.

Heartland of Oregon hopes to continue the Carnival next year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.