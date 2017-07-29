Motorcycle thief on the run after destroying bike

A thief is on the run after crashing a stolen motorcycle Saturday morning.

The crash happened after 1 a.m. on Angola near Kieswetter Road in Holland, after it was stolen from a nearby home.

After the bike was totaled, police said the driver fled the scene on foot and is still on the run. There is no confirmation on whether that person was injured.

The owner of the bike was on the scene as well.

The incident is an on-going investigation.

