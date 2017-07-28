Hancock County residents still need help with clean-up two weeks after flood

The Boyd family got help from the United Way after flooding in early July (Source: WTOL)

It's been two weeks since parts of Findlay were underwater.

The effects of the flooding though are still hurting families today.

The good news however, is you can help.

The United Way of Hancock County has about 150 homes seeking assistance.

That assistance though requires volunteers, for which they are desperate.

"There's about 35 jobs that still need to be done and these people have been waiting two weeks to get their homes cleaned,” said John Urbanski, president and CEO of the United Way of Hancock County. “And the problem is it's out of sight, out of mind. Those who are not impacted don't realize that it's still a dramatic issue."

The United Way of Hancock County is hoping to finish their clean-up by early next week, but they can't do it without your help.

The Boyd family says the flood devastated them.

"It was scary,” said Tommy Boyd, whose basement flooded. “It was scary because we've been through disasters before, but this was above and beyond whatever we've been through."

They lost most of their possessions in their basement. Clothes lie covered in mold, a washer and dryer are dead, but the United Way has stepped in to help.

"It meant a lot because we had somebody that had our back so to speak,” said Boyd. “Because without them I don't know where we'd be."

Although they have completed more than a hundred homes, Urbanski says they continue to receive new calls for help while still falling behind on the current list.

"It's the least we as a community can do,” said Urbanski. “Yeah, we want to make sure we take care of our own and I think there would be more volunteers if they really realized what the issue is."

In addition to volunteers for clean-up, the United Way of Hancock County says so far they have raised close to $66,000 for flood aid, but the need is upwards of $100,000.

Groups or individuals interested in volunteering can call the United Way office at 419-423-1432. If you would like to donate to the flood relief fund you can contact a first federal bank or contribute online here, just note it’s for flood relief.

The United Way of Hancock County says once clean-up is complete, they will begin their recovery stage which will take several months to complete.

