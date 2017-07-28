Buckeyes have high hopes for season, despite losing players to draft

The Ohio State Buckeyes began their fall training camp on Thursday.

Due to the NCAA rule change prohibiting two-a-days, the preseason is extended by a week in order to fit in the maximum practices allowed, so Head Coach Urban Meyer had his team out on the field bright and early.

After losing many players early to the NFL draft over the last two years, many critics are lowering the bar when it comes to this group.

However, the players believe the expectations for this team are sky high and that they should compete for a spot in the College Football playoff.

“It’s more of a motivation thing than hyping up our heads,” defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “Coach J says if that’s what they’re going to say about us then we’re going to work and achieve it so we just have to put in the work.”

The Buckeyes will play their first game of the season against the Indian Hoosiers on August 31.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.







