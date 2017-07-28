Kizer making impression in Browns training camp

Today marked day two of the Cleveland Browns NFL Training camp and Central Catholic graduate DeShone Kizer continues to impress.

Yesterday Head Coach, Hue Jackson, said he was ahead of where he thought he would be.

Northwest Ohio residents are no strangers to the work ethic of the former Central Catholic star and now people around the NFL are learning the same.

After the first day of training camp, Kizer was seen alone on the field running through the playbook by himself.

It's that kind of preparation that could give him a chance to be the Browns’ starting quarterback as a rookie in the league.

”Obviously I’ve gotten a lot of work with the ones and I’m privileged to have that opportunity, to go out there with some veteran guys to try to develop myself,” Kizer said. “Right now I’m not really set, my goal is to be a starter at a certain time and just continue to learn as fast as I can and allow Coach Jackson to make decisions he needs to make.”

It is still unknown who will start game one, the Browns will kickoff their season opener on August 10 against the New Orleans Saints.



