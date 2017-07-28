Nine years later, 'Parker's Purpose' is still helping families in need

Parker Inks is working to make his foundation bigger and better (Source: WTOL)

“Parker’s Purpose” is an amazing organization headed up by an amazing young man who believes in paying it forward.

An event held Friday in Gibsonburg, now in its ninth year, helps fund it all.

Parker is Parker Inks, who has muscular dystrophy.

In 2008, he and his family experienced health and financial hardship.

The Fremont community rallied together for them however, organizing fundraisers to help them through a difficult time.

The life changing experience gave Parker the idea for his foundation “Parker’s Purpose.”

“I want to be able to make a difference in the world,” said Parker.

Hundreds pack Ole Zim’s Wagon Shed every July for a ‘Parker’s Purpose” fundraiser.

There are auctions and raffles.

So far, $250,000 has been raised to help over 200 area families touched by disease or disability, all thanks to Parker.

“You meet certain people in life who change your path and outlook. He’s been one of them,” said foundation president Todd Drusback.

Every year, a major sports personality comes to the fundraiser.

This year, that personality is ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards.

Mr. Edwards was moved by the impact Parker has had on the community.

“What you’re basically doing is giving families hope. Showing this community cares about the people who live in the community that need a helping hand,” said Edwards.

Parker enters Bowling Green State University this fall as a digital arts major.

He wants to continue showing people the good side of life.

“You need to be a little bit of a light shining through it and helping everybody’s life be just a little bit better,” said Parker.

And Parker Inks says his purpose now is to make his foundation even bigger and even better.

Click here for more information on how you can help.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.



