TPD to add nearly 50 vehicles to fleet

The Toledo Police Department is replacing some of their older vehicles with nearly 50 new vehicles.

Police answered 213,000 calls in 2016, which puts heavy miles on TPD's fleet.

"Many of our older vehicles have over 200,000 miles on them," said Sgt. Kevan Toney. "We have vehicles with 150,000 plus miles on them that are operating 24-hours a day field operations."

Teams are placing decals on the new vehicles that including 34 Ford Explorers, five Chevy police wagons and five additional cars to be used for special operations and undercover work.

All the new vehicles will hit the road next month.

"We're thankful to get new vehicles," Sgt. Toney said. "It's necessary these vehicles run 24-hours a day all year long." a

The department says they prefer the Ford Explorers to the Dodge Charges because they offer more room inside for the two-officer crew and their equipment.

