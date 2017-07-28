Kids meet superheros at Camp Fearless

Thirty-five kids from around northwest Ohio spent all week playing with animals, going to the pool, and making friends. All of them have one thing in common, they experienced some sort of loss.

Camp Fearless does not just give the kids something fun to do this summer, it helps them deal with the emotions associated with grief.

"They live in a grown-up world and a lot of times the kids are forgotten when the adults get so busy with everything," Camp Fearless co-chair Kelly Macy said. "So this is an opportunity for them to counsel each other."

This week-long camp put on by ProMedica has been done other places before. This is the first time the camp was held in Sylvania.

Friday, the kids finished off their week with a visit from superheroes.

"The theme was super heroes of grief this year," Macy said. "We made super hero capes,they identified their super power and put it on their capes, and they've worn them proudly all week."

PJ Sallie is the grandma to two campers, one, who just lost her mother to an overdose two months ago.

"They had things with the social workers where they could work out their feelings, they brought pictures, they talked about everything,” Sallie said.

She says she was amazed what she was hearing when her girl's came home this week.

"I was just so happy to see a program of this quality come out, I wasn't sure that it would be, they just went above and beyond,” said Sallie.

Camp leaders say they hope to continue the tradition and helping even more kids in the years to come.

