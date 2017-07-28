Boaters and swimmers use caution: High waves expected Friday night into Saturday

Saturday may look like a perfect day from the shore but for boaters and swimmers it could be dangerous.

It's expected to be beautiful. But does that mean it's going to be safe on the water?

The Coast Guard’s Toledo Station is warning that it may not be.



WTOL 11's First Alert Weather Team says the direction of the 15-25 mile an hour winds is the cause of the high waves.

"NOAA is forecasting four feet to seven feet waves this weekend, occasionally 9 feet,” said Dakota Dubios, Bosman Mate Third Class, US Coast Guard. “So definitely not something you want to be out in this weekend."

Near shore waves will be about three to five feet.

Those big waves are causing concerns for swimmers this weekend too.

"The waves come crashing in on the beach and when they go out to spill off the beach it creates a rip currents,” Debois explained. “Rip currents are known for pulling people out into the water."

Debois said however you plan to enjoy Lake Erie, consider downloading the Coast Guard's free app available for Apple and Android phones.

"On there you can also check the NOAA buoys for the waves and the wind speed,” Debois said. “You can file a float plan. So that's just a record of telling somebody where you are, how long you plan on going out in case you don't come back we can some search for you.

Just for some perspective, the Toledo station's largest boat can only operate in 10 foot waves.

The Coast Guard said it's truly up to the boater’s discretion, but they caution if you think twice about going out on the water, then you probably shouldn't.

