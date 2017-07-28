Toledo Harley-Davidson hosts second Sierah Joughin memorial ride

Josh Kolasinski and his girlfriend Sierah Joughin rode side by side on a July afternoon. When it was time for them to go home, they kissed and went their separate ways. Kolasinski rode off on his motorcycle, Sierah on her bike. It was the last time they would see each other.

In the wake of the tragedy, Kolasinski started a charity called Keeping our Girls Safe, offering free self defense classes to women so they can fight back if ever attacked.

This weekend marks the second Keeping Our Girls Safe memorial motorcycle ride. The ride will raise funds to continue this effort.

Last year's turn out was huge, with over 600 participants. This year is expected to be even bigger.



"And I think they chose to use the funds for classes for self defense for women so that is a real give back to the community as well and I think the community responded to that,” said Tim Sherman with Harley Davidson Toledo.

The ride takes off from Toledo Harley-Davidson on Central Avenue.

Registration begins at Sunday at 9 a.m. and ride will begin at noon. Riders will make a two-hour trek to the Fulton County Fairgrounds for a dinner and live music.

Follow this link for more information and to pre-register for the ride.

