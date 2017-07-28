BridgePoint Church, destroyed by fire in March, moving temporary services to new location

Five months after a fire destroyed their church building, BridgePoint Church is changing the location of their temporary services.

The church was holding Sunday services at Bedford High School in Temperance, but will now meet at Monroe Road Elementary in Lambertville.

The change will allow the church to hold a full range of adult Bible study groups and a children’s ministry.

Church offices as well as the Love N Care Early Learning Center preschool program are held at the Smith Road school.

The Bridgepoint Church building was destroyed in a huge fire on March 4, 2017.

The church plans on breaking ground next spring on a new church building.

For now, the church will be holding Bible study meetings at 8:45 a.m. on Sundays at Monroe Road Elementary and worship services and children’s ministry at 10 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.