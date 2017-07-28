Genoa laptop levy wouldn't cost taxpayers more money

People in Genoa will be voting on a possible school levy this November.



But school officials say it won't cost homeowners any additional money.



Genoa Area Local Schools wants to expand a program to give every school student in the district a dedicated laptop.



The .5 mill educational technology levy will generate around 90 thousand dollars a year for the district.



This would allow the district to purchase a Chromebook laptop for every K-12 student. currently only high school students are issued the technology.



The levy would also fund the purchase of additional software, network servers and wi-fi routers.



Alone, the levy would cost the homeowner of a $100 thousand home about $17.50 a year.



But, the district also recently refinanced the new elementary and middle school buildings, which will be lowering the tax millage homeowners already pay.



That means next fiscal year, the lowered building millage would negate any increase for the technology levy.



"And we were hoping that it would be a net effect of zero. So, our tax payers would not actually have an increase in taxes should this be passed," said Genoa Schools treasurer Bill Nye.



The district would begin collecting on the levy in fiscal year 2019.

