Rossford mayor pitches idea of aerial gondola linking to Toledo

The Mayor of Rossford suggested the idea of using aerial gondolas to transport people in northwest Ohio.

It's a radical idea, but Mayor Neil MacKinnon III says the gondolas ideally would work as people movers.

"You wouldn't have to get in your car. It would cost, hopefully nothing, and it would be a heck of an experience that people from around the country would want to come and visit," Mayor MacKinnon said.

The idea originally sprouted with a plan to put an aerial gondola between the Rossford entertainment district and the Hollywood Casino.

"I thought wow, this could be some connectivity to not only Rossford, [but] all of the entertainment assets in downtown Toledo and in and around downtown Toledo,” MacKinnon said.

Possible destinations for the gondola are endless from the Casino, to downtown Toledo, to the docks and even the zoo. All of those were considered as possibilities.

Mayor MacKinnon says this would separate Toledo and Rossford from any other city in the country.

"There is a bunch of different designs in different countries and they're very attractive," explained MacKinnon said. "They're very modern looking and they're lit up at night, it's cool."

It is just an idea at this point, but MacKinnon says he's working on getting an actual plan together.

"We'll research it," the mayor promised. "I'm going to try to meet next week with some local leaders and some business leaders and see if this is something viable."

When talking to neighbors about this idea, Mayor MacKinnon says they want their streets done first, but they like it.

