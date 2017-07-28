Two people shot in central Toledo

Two people were shot Friday afternoon in central Toledo.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of West Delaware at Putnam Park just after 4:40 p.m.

According to police, it was a drive-by shooting.

First responders transported both victims to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital.

One of the victims is in surgery. The other received a wound in the leg.

Both wounds are considered non-life threatening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

