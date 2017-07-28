Local Girl Scouts excited about new STEM badges

The Girl Scouts have a new series of badges focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) that they can earn.

This is a focus Toledo Girl Scout Simone Stewart is excited about. She says science is her favorite subject, and she's pretty good at it.

She and her team "Chicks with Bricks" took their Lego robot, all the way to a state competition.

"You had to learn how to build a robot to complete missions on a board, like in two minutes," explained Simone, "It felt amazing just to get the robot to move."

Pretty soon, Simone will get to do even more in the STEM field, through nearly two dozen new badges.

The new badges include programming robots and race car design. The move marks the largest programming roll out for Girl Scouts in almost a decade.

It comes a month after the organization added new badges in cybersecurity.

"Girl Scouts is a movement in girl leadership and we know we would like to grow our girls into leading in the STEM field," said Program and Partnership manager for Girls Scouts of Western Ohio, Natalie Vorst.

Girl Scout leaders say this all came about because they listened to the girls who said they wanted more access to STEM activities.

"This is what our girls want," Vorst said. "We really listen to what our girls are doing. Girl Scouts is an organization that has been around for more than 100 years. What's really great about us is we are constantly checking in with our girls to make sure we're up to date with where they're at and what they want to do."

If girls and their families want to learn more about the STEM badges, there is a B.I.G. (Believe In Girls) Event September 30th from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Toledo Seagate Center. You can register for the even here.

