Toledo issues boil advisory for part of west Toledo

The Toledo Department of Utilities announced a boil advisory beginning Friday for part of west Toledo.

The advisory affects customers from 5949 Telegraph Road to 6033 Telegraph Road on the west side of the road.

The department of utilities says the reason for the advisory is repairs to Toledo's water distribution system.

The advisory is expected to expire on August 1 at 5 p.m.

