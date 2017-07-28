Two arrested after chase ends in Lake Township

Officers arrested two men Friday in Lake Township after a leading authorities on a lengthy chase.

According to Perrysburg Township police, 26-year-old Joselin Febrillet and Christian Terneous, 27, went into a Best Buy store and attempted to make a purchase with a stolen credit card.

When employees became suspicious, the suspects fled in a white minivan.

Perrysburg Township police caught up with suspects, who led police on chase down US 20 before turning on SR 795 toward Lake Township.

At 5700 Libbey Road, the subjects exited the van and attempted to flee on foot. Both were apprehended by officers a short time later.

The men are currently housed at the Wood County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Officers with Perrysburg Township police, Lake Township police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the chase.

