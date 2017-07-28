US marshals: 'Fugitive of week' found tanning in backyard - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US marshals: 'Fugitive of week' found tanning in backyard

By The Associated Press
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. marshals say they found a New Hampshire "fugitive of the week" tanning in a family member's backyard in Massachusetts and arrested her.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force featured 35-year-old Amy Beth Tremblay in local media in New Hampshire on July 12. An arrest warrant had been issued for her in March on bail violations following a drug conspiracy charge.

The task force said Wednesday that tipsters reported seeing Tremblay sunning herself in a yard in Haverhill, Massachusetts. They showed up and arrested her.

Tremblay was jailed in Boscawen, New Hampshire. She was scheduled to appear in federal court in Concord on Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

    Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:52:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:39:59 GMT
    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. (Source: AP Photo, Files)Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. (Source: AP Photo, Files)

    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • Jurors focus on statement in trial of Pulse shooter's wife

    Jurors focus on statement in trial of Pulse shooter's wife

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:21:06 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:33:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's wido...(AP Photo/John Raoux). FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's wido...
    Jurors deliberating in the trial of the Orlando nightclub shooter's wife have examined a statement that she made to the FBI in the hours after the attack that killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
    Jurors deliberating in the trial of the Orlando nightclub shooter's wife have examined a statement that she made to the FBI in the hours after the attack that killed 49 people in 2016.More >>

  • School shooting suspect's brother to challenge $500k bail

    School shooting suspect's brother to challenge $500k bail

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:33:44 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,00...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,00...
    The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,000 bail on a trespassing charge.More >>
    The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,000 bail on a trespassing charge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly