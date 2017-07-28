Jehovah's Witnesses gather in Toledo for annual event

The Toledo area is once again hosting its Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses sessions starting on Friday.

The program focuses on Bible education.

Public speakers, interviews, demonstrations, encouraging experience and costume dramas will be available at the conference.

Many people say that having this event in Toledo is a great way to boost the economy.

"It's a good location for us to be here because of the proximity to the thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses that live in Northwest Ohio, lower Michigan and Indiana," said Daniel Brown, media overseer.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the program.

The citywide conference is going on from July 27 to July 30, and the weekend of August 4.

