Teens paint fruits, veggies on SeaGate Food Bank

A group of high school students got the chance to show off their creative side using art.

For three days, the Shining Teen Artists Renew Spirit ministry group from St. Joseph Church in Maumee were hard at work painting the walls outside the SeaGate Food Bank in south Toledo on Friday.

The teens painted fruits and vegetables on the outside of the building to give the food bank a pop of welcoming color.

The food bank says people have taken notice of the artwork.

"We absolutely love it. We've had a lot of complements from our veterans coming through yesterday to a lot of the community that has kind of just seen it to see what was going on," said Angi LeGreca of the SeaGate Food Bank. "So we are very happy."

The young artists will soon begin work inside the building.

