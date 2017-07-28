Voucher program gives low-income women, children opportunity to access healthy food

One of the biggest complaints about eating healthy is that it's too expensive.

One local group knows fruits and vegetables can get pricey, so they are helping you access more affordable produce.

Vouchers are being passed out by the health department for those who qualify to be recipients of the WIC Program.

The WIC program is a special supplemental nutrition program for woman, infants and children.

The program provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods and healthcare referrals for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, as well as infants and children up to five years old who are at nutritional risk.

The vouchers are meant to encourage people to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Farmers like the voucher idea as well because it helps them with their business.

