Man in court after allegedly fleeing cops after to refusing to pull over

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A man who police say refused to pull over for them and caused havoc afterward is in court Friday.

Police said they attempted to pull over Miekel Hollowell-El on Thursday for having no license plate on the car he was driving.

Police said Hollowell-El fled from them, driving onto a sidewalk, running multiple red lights and and driving into oncoming traffic.

Police said Hollowell-El also nearly hit three children in a parking lot.

This took place during rush hour in residential and commercial areas.

Hollowell-El is being charged with failure to comply and failure to display a license plate.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.