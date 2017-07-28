Man in court after allegedly fleeing cops after to refusing to p - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in court after allegedly fleeing cops after to refusing to pull over

Miekel Hollowell-El (Source: TPD) Miekel Hollowell-El (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who police say refused to pull over for them and caused havoc afterward is in court Friday.

Police said they attempted to pull over Miekel Hollowell-El on Thursday for having no license plate on the car he was driving.

Police said Hollowell-El fled from them, driving onto a sidewalk, running multiple red lights and and driving into oncoming traffic.

Police said Hollowell-El also nearly hit three children in a parking lot.

This took place during rush hour in residential and commercial areas.

Hollowell-El is being charged with failure to comply and failure to display a license plate.

