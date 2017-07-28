Two-vehicle deadly crash claims life of one in Monroe County

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened in Monroe County Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and Otter Creek Road in LaSalle Township around 3 p.m.

Police say 37-year-old Dallas Dieckmann was driving southbound when he struck a vehicle in the intersection driven by 21-year-old Mariya Heinzerling.

Heinzerling was life-flighted to St. Vincent's Hospital where she was pronounced dead later that day around 7 p.m.

Dieckmann was taken to ProMedica Regional Hospital in Monroe and is listed in stable condition.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

