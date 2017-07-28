Man peacefully surrenders after hours-long standoff

Toledo police were on the scene of a standoff early Friday morning.

The incident occurred on the corner of Huron and Locust Streets around midnight.

Police say they received a call from a woman who was concerned for her brother's safety.

The man had barricaded himself inside of the auto body shop where he works.

Police blocked off several streets and SWAT teams were called to the scene.

A negotiator was able to talk the man into coming out of the auto body shop peacefully after several hours.

The man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

