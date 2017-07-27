Phones Away: Northview hockey players enhance meal without smartphones

Anyone who has been a waiter in the smartphone age knows phones can hurt a customer's experience.

That may be the reason for a new game spreading through the country. While it may not officially have a name, restaurant servers and owners are taking notice.

At the Mayberry Diner, Northview Hockey players decided to set their phone down for their meal to enhance their experience. But there was a catch for someone unable to resist temptation: You had to pay for the meal.

The diner posted pictures of the boys on the Facebook page commenting on their politeness and how wonderful it was to serve them.

The players by no means are the first to play this game and hopefully will not be last. But this game made them memorable customers the diner will happily welcome back.

No word on who actually covered the ticket.

