Motorcyclist killed in south Toledo crash

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in south Toledo.

According to Toledo police, the crash happened on Airport Highway near Byrne Round.

Officers said Osha Southward, 21, was trying to pass another vehicle on Airport that was stopped and waiting to turn on Weston Street.

Southward realized he didn't have enough room to pass and tried to get back into his original lane. However, Southward was going too fast and struck the rear of the vehicle he attempted to pass.

Southward was then thrown into the path of oncoming traffic and hit by a car.

Police closed Airport Highway while they investigated the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.