Apple kills iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle as music moves to phones - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Apple kills iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle as music moves to phones

By The Associated Press
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle have played their final notes for Apple.

The company discontinued sales of the two music players Thursday in a move reflecting the waning popularity of the devices in an era when most people store or stream their tunes on smartphones.

The iPod product line still remains alive, though. Apple plans to continue selling its internet-connected iPod Touch.

In a show of its commitment to the iPod Touch, Apple doubled the storage capacity of its top-of-line model to 128 gigabytes. That version costs $300. An iPod Touch with 32 gigabytes of storage sells for $200.

The Nano and Shuffle came out in 2005 as less expensive and smaller alternatives to Apple's standard iPod. The Cupertino, California, company stopped updating the Nano and Shuffle several years ago.

Apple has long predicted iPods would gradually fade away as more people bought iPhones or other smartphones capable of playing music.

The company's sales of iPods peaked in its fiscal year 2008 when the devices generated revenue of $9.2 billion. The then-nascent iPhone accounted for $1.8 billion in revenue that same year.

Last year, the iPhone generated revenue of nearly $136 billion. Sales of iPods have plunged by so much that Apple no longer provides specifics about the devices in its financial statements.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

    Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:52:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:11:39 GMT
    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. (Source: AP Photo, Files)Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. (Source: AP Photo, Files)

    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • Jurors focus on statement in trial of Pulse shooter's wife

    Jurors focus on statement in trial of Pulse shooter's wife

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:21:06 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:33:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's wido...(AP Photo/John Raoux). FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's wido...
    Jurors deliberating in the trial of the Orlando nightclub shooter's wife have examined a statement that she made to the FBI in the hours after the attack that killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
    Jurors deliberating in the trial of the Orlando nightclub shooter's wife have examined a statement that she made to the FBI in the hours after the attack that killed 49 people in 2016.More >>

  • School shooting suspect's brother to challenge $500k bail

    School shooting suspect's brother to challenge $500k bail

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:33:44 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,00...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,00...
    The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,000 bail on a trespassing charge.More >>
    The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,000 bail on a trespassing charge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly