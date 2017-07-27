Proposed amendment would give Rossford residents vote in tax increases

A new amendment proposed by Rossford residents to the city council would require all taxes to have voter's approval.

The residents have just under 500 signatures on the petition.

Angela Shapiro, one of those spearheading the proposal, says many of the residents she talked to were in favor of it. She says Rossford is becoming too expensive for many of its residents.

"That fear is even greater when we feel like it's becoming more expensive and we don't have a say," Shapiro said. "If this continues I don't feel like it bodes well for the future, I just don't."

Neighbors say their intention is not to handcuff the city council from doing their job. However, they want a say in the larger issues.

"If it's a well reasoned tax and can be explained to me, I will vote 'yes' for it, and I don't have a problem with that.," Shapiro said. "Even if I vote 'no' for it, I'm not going to be upset if it passes as long as voters were given a voice on the matter."

With the petition turned in, city leaders have 10 days to turn in those signatures to the board of elections.

