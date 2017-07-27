School buses receive thorough inspections before school

A study says students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a bus instead of commuting by car.

One reason is the mechanics who ensure the buses on the road are safe to drive.

"I take a lot of pride because I am responsible for, roughly, around six to 800 buses," said Mike Rodriguez of Motor Vehicle Inspection for Ohio. "And, as well as the mechanics, my job is to make sure they're doing their job properly, which in most cases they are."

A school bus inspection is not typical.

The inspection begins with the interior and exterior of the bus. After that, the inspection moves underneath.

"What I do is go underneath the bus, and check to make sure there aren't any kind of leaks or fluids to make the bus unsafe," Rodriguez said. "I make sure the exhaust is in good shape. The tires are good. The brake chambers are working properly."

While the inspections are thorough, they only happen twice a year. Some parents find that number surprising.

"I didn't know that. That's really crazy to me," said Toledo mother Yvette Richardson. "I think it should be done way more than that. Twice a year? Wow. That's ridiculous."

State law does require individual drivers to inspect the bus before each trip. If there is an issues, it is reported to the mechanics immediately.

