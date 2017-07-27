Toledo attorney discusses amusement ride accident litigation

The Wood County Fair opens on Monday. Like all fairs in Ohio, rides will be examined by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Inspectors will be looking for any problems before they are put into operation. This is common protocol.

“They’re looking at each piece of equipment. How they’re bolted together, how everything is held, pins secured and everything," Dick King of the Wood County Fair Board. "If they don’t not pass the inspection they will not be allowed to operate.”

Though rare, accidents happen on amusement park, county fair and carnival rides. Even more rare are the accidents resulting in serious injuries to riders.

“Orthopedic injuries, head injuries, neck injuries, traumatic brain injuries, all those are possible," said Michael Bruno, an attorney who has represented people in ride malfunction cases.

If you get hurt, Bruno recommends you first get treatment then consider lining up an attorney.

“Not all the cases go to litigation. Some are settled short of that," Bruno said. "But I think a significant proportion of those case, the serious injuries, go to court.”

Bruno also advises before getting on a ride, use common sense. Pay attention to any warning or precaution signs that may be posted.

