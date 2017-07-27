City of Oregon accepts loan to protect Lake Erie, save money

In an effort to protect the water in Lake Erie, prevent harmful algal blooms and save taxpayers money, Oregon is taking a big step to change how their waste water is treated.

The Ohio EPA gave the city a $2.95 million loan to build a new sewage biosolids dewatering system. The process will take the slug by-product from treating the waste water and dry it out.

Oregon's Director of Public Service Paul Roman says their current method of selling and hauling the liquid form of the phosphorus rich material is getting too expensive.

"We believe taking it to a landfill, drying the material and taking it to the landfill is cost effective,” Roman said. “It is removing phosphorus from the farm fields at least in our area, adjacent to the lake."

The total project will cost the city $3.74 million, but Roman says the system will reduce costs at the plant in the long run.

This project will likely be complete in about a year. Then the city will take their biosolid material or slug to the landfills.

