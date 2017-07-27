Toledoans react to Ohio Supreme Court decision on traffic cameras

The Ohio Supreme Court recently ruled the state's attempts to regulate traffic cameras in cities like Toledo was unconstitutional.

One south Toledo resident says taking pictures is not solving the root of the problem.

"They serve no purpose in safety,” said Justin Forgette, who received several traffic tickets in Toledo. “As far as an intoxicated driver going along, taking a picture of them is simply not going to stop that vehicle from colliding with another vehicle and causing an accident."

And if an officer would pull that person over, Forgette says the driver could be arrested and taken off of the road before hurting themselves or someone else.

Forgette admits he is not innocent. In four years, he received five traffic tickets in the mail. Forgette says those tickets are partly because he lives off of the Anthony Wayne Trail and where he works.

"I used to work second shift,” Forgette explained. “The lights are often flashing yellow at a certain time. I was driving once, saw all of them yellow and one happened to be the red light camera. It just didn’t catch my eye and I drove right through it."

Forgette is waiting to decide if he will appeal some of the $110 tickets. He said he's gotten notices in the mail, but no action from the city.

One Toledo attorney explains what could happen to Forgette.

“They can pay it. They can wait until they get sued,” said attorney Jerry Phillips. “It's an administrative violation. The most that can happen to you is you will be sued potentially by the ticket company and then you would potentially have to defend that case. It could also affect potentially our credit rating."

Phillips says it is important to understand tickets from traffic cameras are not like tickets from officers. Drivers will not get points on their license and insurance rates will not increase.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.