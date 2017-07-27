Seneca County Fair goers undeterred by Ohio State Fair accident

As the impact of the fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus is rippling throughout the state, the 175th annual Seneca County Fair in Tiffin is moving forward as usual.

Day four of the Seneca County Fair saw a slightly smaller crowd over previous days, but the Fair Board says it had more to do with the muggy weather.

Fair goers were still checking out booths, grabbing fair food and riding the rides.

Seneca County Fair board president Bruce Henney says to compare what happened in Columbus with a smaller rural fair is a stretch, as none of these rides are anywhere near as complex as the Fire Ball. He also says every decision made at the fair always has the best interest and safety of attendees in mind.

"Rides are inspected daily prior to operation and re-inspected everyday," Henney said. "We are saddened by the event at the Ohio State Fair, and keep all those affected in our thoughts and prayers."

With the tragedy at the Ohio State Fair fresh on everyone's mind, fair goers here in Seneca County are saying the event may give riders a second thought but will not prevent them from riding.

At noon on Thursday, the rides at the Seneca County Fair fired back up as parents and kids bought tickets and enjoyed the thrill rides. Most understood the accident in Columbus was more than likely a freak accident should not impact their decision making.

"There's probably some people that are going to be more cautious about how they're going to do it with the rides," said fair attendee Joshua Isaacs. "They're going to ride, but I feel like there's other people that shouldn't let that put fear into them just because it could happen with anything."

Others are a little more cautious, but don't want to take too much of the fun of a fair away from their kids.

"I am not going to be riding rides, only because I don't have a good reason to. But my daughter, I am nervous about it, but she is going throw a fit if I don't let her on," said Ashely Vay.

All in all, most at the fair said the event at the Ohio State Fair did not radically change the way they think of fair rides and probably won't impact ridership.

"Yeah, I definitely think if it's with their young children, they might think a little bit before they put their children on the rides," said fair goer Cody Mitchell. "It might deter some of the people. But I think overall, people will still ride them."

