Toledo man indicted for murder of 73-year-old

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a Toledo man Thursday on several charges, including murder, in the death of a 73-year-old man.

Michael Smoot is accused of murdering Walter Sites on July 12. An autopsy revealed Sites had massive head trauma including skull fractures and brain injuries.

Smoot was charged with Sites's murder.

Thursday, a grand jury indicted Smoot on two counts of murder, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of tampering with evidence.

Smoot is currently housed in the Lucas County Jail on $1 million bond.

If convicted, he could receive the death penalty.

