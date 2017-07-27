Wood County authorities offering reward for information on barn fires

Officials in Wood County are looking for the person or persons responsible for setting two barn fires in Pemberville.

The first fire happened at 2500 Elmore Road on July 21 at 1:30 a.m.

The second happened two days later at 11:30 p.m. at 4911 Swan Road.

The fire destroyed both barns.

Wood County officials say barn fires are rare. If it is deemed suspicious, they are usually able to get to the bottom of it.

“Always report to us if you see anything suspicious. If you have someone on your property running around or anything out of the ordinary," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. "Always call us. We’d rather chase a call that isn’t legitimate than have someone not call us when they see something and find out a crime was committed."

Anyone with information is urged to call the State Fire Marshal's Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau. Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

