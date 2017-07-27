Junkyard King: Toledo man harbors special talent for cars and their parts

When it comes to junkyards, one Toledo man is quite a legend.

Paul "Shaky" Childress works at King Road Auto Parts and he is the go-to guy if you need parts for you car. That's because Shaky can remember details about every single car in the yard.

"To me, these cars are like a big game. It's hide-and-go-seek," Shaky said.

Shaky said he starts his day by coming to work and tearing apart cars.

He has been doing this job for more than 30 years and knows all the cars in the yard by memory.

"I remember makes, models, years. I remember everything," Shaky said.

Shaky said the newer cars give him a challenge at first, but he loves his job.

"The newer they get, the little more complicated they get. But after looking up parts for so long, you just kind of remember them," said Shaky.

"Shaky, he's been the brains of the yard, more than a computer can do," said Dylan, one of Shaky's coworkers. "We have people come in here and say, 'Well, I can do this, I've been a parts-puller all my life', and they come in here and don't last longer than a day."

Shaky has been doing this job his whole life, and he enjoys every minute of it.

"I like doing it, I'm really good at it," Shaky said.

