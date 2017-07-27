Guest Editorial: Toledo Rockets football

Hi, I'm Jason Candle, head football coach at the University of Toledo. For the past 100 years, Rocket Football has been one of the great sports traditions in our community. For those of you who have attended UT football games in the past, you know all about the excitement and tradition of game night in the Glass Bowl. From the UT marching band to the cheerleaders and mascots, to the cannon that explodes after every Toledo touchdown, there is nothing quite like a Rocket football game in the Glass Bowl.

Our program has come a long way since that first team was organized back in 1917. Who back then would have dreamed that one day, a team from the University of Toledo would defeat schools like Arkansas, Penn State, Purdue and Michigan?

As the Rockets' head coach, I'd like to invite you to come out the Glass Bowl and cheer on your hometown Rockets. We are very excited about our team this season and looking forward to six great home games, beginning with the opening night contest vs. Elon on August 31st.

As part of the 100th-year anniversary celebration of the founding of our football program, we are honoring our All-Century Team in our second home game of the season against Tulsa on September 16. Please join us as we celebrate the lives and achievements of some of the greatest players ever to wear the midnight blue and gold.

Remember, it doesn't matter if you're a UT alumnus or simply live in our great community; the Toledo Rockets are your hometown team. Come on out to as many home games as you can, and be a part of this year's great memories.

Go Rockets, and we'll see you at the game!

