Police arrest 18-year-old accused of embezzling from Kroger - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest 18-year-old accused of embezzling from Kroger

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
DUNDEE, MI (WTOL) -

Dundee police arrested an 18-year-old woman on charges of embezzlement on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Kroger on 571 East Monroe Street on reports of an embezzlement. 

Kroger management and loss prevention told police that they discovered 18-year-old employee Chenoa Nestor had embezzled more than 6,800 in the last week.

Kroger management said Nestor worked at the cash registers.

Nestor confessed to the crime and was arrested.

Nestor was being held at the Monroe County Jail until she was released on personal recognizance bond.

This means Nestor was released on some conditions imposed by the court.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly