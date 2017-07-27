Rockets picked to win MAC in 2017

Media members at the 2017 MAC Football Media Day picked the Toledo Rockets to win the conference in 2017.

The Rockets finished the 2016 regular season with a 9-2 record (6-1 MAC). Toledo also won the West Division in 2016, but lost to then-undefeated Western Michigan in the MAC Championship in Kalamazoo.

Toledo also earned a berth into the Raycome Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. They lost that game to Appalachian State out of the Sun Belt Conference.

This year, Jason Candle's squad will field many of the same explosive offensive players that attributed to last year's success.

Among the returning starters is senior quarterback Logan Woodside. Woodside put up a school record of 517.8 yards in total offense in 2016 and threw 45 touchdowns passes.

Woodside will have Cody Thompson and Jon'Vea Johnson coming back as well. Thompson put up 64 receptions in 2016, 11 of those for touchdowns. Johnson had 40 receptions for 10 touchdowns.

Running back Terry Swanson will also return to the Glass Bowl. Swanson was one of a three-headed running attack in 2016. This year, with younger backs behind him, Swanson steps up as the main back for the Rockets.

"It's good to know that people think you're going to be a good team, but championships aren't won in the off-season," said UT Head Coach Jason Candle. "We've got a lot of work to do. We're certainly not a finished product. Our team is ready to start camp and prepare for what we hope will be a great season."



Toledo opens the season at the Glass Bowl August 31 against Elon. Three weeks later, the Rockets will face their biggest test of the season when they travel to Florida to take on the Hurricanes of Miami.

Ohio University was picked to win the East Division of the MAC.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH), Western Michigan and Bowling Green each received one vote to win the conference.

