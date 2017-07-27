Man stabbed multiple times during altercation

A man flagged down police after being stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of Summit and Adams Streets where a man flagged down the officers and told them he had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to the St. Vincent's with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were then able to locate suspect Randy Rogge behind the Imagination Station.

Police believe Rogge was in an argument with the victim when Rogge stabbed with victim multiple times.

Rogge was also transported to St. Vincent's to be treated for his injuries he sustained during the argument.

Rogge was charged with felonious assault.

