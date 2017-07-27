Man in hospital following shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in hospital following shooting

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating a shooting in the Old West End that put a man in the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police believe the shooting occurred somewhere near Delaware and Scottwood Avenues around 1:30 a.m.

The victim did not elaborate on details of the shooting but told police that was the general area that the shooting occurred.

The victim was shot in the left arm and right thigh.

The victim's injuries did not appear life-threatening at the time of the police report.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly