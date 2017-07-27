Woman convicted of killing 4-year-old sentenced to life in prison

A Toledo woman convicted of killing a four-year-old girl will spend the rest of her life in prison with no chance of parole.

Bridgette White entered an Alford plea last month for the murder of 4-year-old Aaliyah Smith.

An Alford plea means that White maintains her innocence, but believes the evidence against her would find her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

White was charged with aggravated murder and child endangerment. By taking the Alford plea, three additional charges against her were dropped.

"She's sentenced for the rest of her days. She cost Aaliyah her life so it's only fair that she not have one outside of this society," said family member Jetta Packer.

Throughout the proceedings, Judge Ruth Ann Franks repeatedly asked White if she was okay with entering the Alford plea and with the possibility that she would spend the rest of her life in prison. White responded, "Yes ma'am."

Because White entered an Alford plea, that state could not a sentence to the judge.

Before she was formally sentenced, Judge Franks made strong remarks directed at White while holding a picture of Aaliyah.

"The results are heart breaking because none of us except you know how vicious and sadistic you were to that little girl with the lovely smile," Judge Franks said. "I've never ever ever heard of the type of torture that this sweet little girl endured then what happened here and and your explanation was sad."

White openly wept during Judge Franks's remarks.

Prosecuting attorney Frank Spryszak remarked how the horrific Aaliyah's last hours were.

"Imagine a four-year-old child locked in a dog cage in a dark cold basement with an ear infection, with burns and wounds covering her body," Spryzsak said. "I cant imagine a more horrific circumstance for a child to endure. And not just that, her eight-year-old sister had to watch this happen."

White did speak to the judge and Aaliyah's family before she was sentenced. Though maintained her innocence in her plea, White took responsibility for Aaliyah's death.

"I'd first like to apologize to Aaliyah and her family," White said. "I take full responsibility for my drug addiction and the problems I caused."

White has 30 days to appeal.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.