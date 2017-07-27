Hancock Co. commissioners meet to discuss flooding issues.

Hancock County residents are used to the flooding issues in their area.

But many they think they shouldn't have to be.

Hancock County commissioners are meeting to discuss countywide flooding issues on Thursday.

The closed-door meeting is to try to figure out what they call a "collective solution."

Many people are frustrated with the flooding issues especially following the recent flood, which was the fifth-highest flood in Findlay's history.

