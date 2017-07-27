Meijer adds school supplies to home delivery service

Meijer wants to make it easier on parents as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

The store has announced that it will add classroom essentials to its home delivery service with Shipt starting Thursday.

Customers with home delivery memberships can shop online for the most frequently shopped for back-to-school items and have the items delivered to their door.

"Each year we see parents and students shopping earlier and earlier, and they continue right up until the week school starts," said Meijer Back-to-School Buyer Michael McKenzie. "Everyone is looking for the best combination of selection, convenience and low prices, so we hope providing this new way to shop and save time is going to help customers be better prepared for back to school and maximize their fun this summer."

Customers who prefer shopping in the store will also enjoy low prices on more than 300 back to school items, with nearly 200 items costing $1 or less.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.