TPS Head Start holds enrollment fairs

School is just around the corner, and now is the time to get your little ones ready for pre-school.

TPS Head Start is holding enrollment fairs in two locations to make sure every child who's ready to start school gets signed up.

Parents or guardians can enroll their pre-schooler at the DeVilbiss building on Upton Avenue or Summit Head Start at 15th and Superior Street.

The child's birth certificate, proof of residency, photo ID, household income statement, medical insurance and immunization proof are all required to enroll your child in Head Start.

You can enroll your child from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

If you can't make it out today, you will have another chance for enrollment next month.

For any questions, call 419-671-9100.

